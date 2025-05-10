Joe Biden finally reveals why Kamala Harris lost the 2024 U.S. election

Former President Joe Biden has broken his silence on why Kamala Harris was defeated by Donald Trump in the 2024 U.S. election.

According to Biden, Harris’ loss stemmed from deep-rooted sexism and racism.

In a Thursday appearance on ABC’s The View, he reflected on the Democrats’ stinging election defeat, ongoing scrutiny over his age, and what he described as Trump’s polarizing leadership. Biden, who exited the White House in January, explained that he waited over 100 days before speaking publicly in order to follow the customary period of deference after a new administration takes office.

When asked about Harris’ loss, Biden said he had not anticipated how significantly gender and race would shape the election.

“They went the sexist route,” Biden said of the criticism, pointing to the belief that “a woman couldn’t lead the country and a woman of mixed race.”

Taking personal responsibility for the result, he added: “I was in charge, and he won, so I take responsibility.”

Since leaving office, Biden has distanced himself from day-to-day politics. He’s unlikely to be a dominant figure in Democratic strategy going forward, as the party shifts its focus to emerging leaders. Still, he shared that he remains in regular touch with Harris and has continued to offer her political guidance.

“She’s got a difficult decision to make about what she’s going to do. I hope she stays engaged,” Biden said, though he kept his advice to her private.

The former president also dismissed claims about his cognitive health, which flared up after a widely criticized debate performance last June. He brushed aside any resentment toward Democratic insiders who encouraged him to bow out of the race.

“The only reason I got out of the race was because I didn’t want to have a divided Democratic Party,” he explained. While the base didn’t necessarily agree with concerns over his age after the “terrible” debate, he said “the Democratic leadership and some of the very significant contributors did.”

Polling data at the time, however, painted a broader picture of discontent. An AP-NORC poll from January 2022 showed that just 48% of Democrats wanted Biden to run again. That number dipped to 37% by February 2023. And following his poor debate performance, nearly two-thirds of Democratic voters favored him stepping aside.

Thursday’s interview also featured former First Lady Jill Biden, in her first joint media appearance with her husband since they left the capital. She addressed accusations that she shielded the president from public scrutiny regarding his age.

“It was very hurtful especially from some of our so-called friends,” she said.

“I was with Joe day and night … and I did not create a cocoon around him,” she continued. “You saw him in the Oval Office. You saw him making speeches. He wasn’t hiding somewhere.”

When the topic turned to Trump’s performance in office so far, Biden didn’t hold back.

“He’s had the worst 100 days any president has ever had,” he said.

Trump’s camp quickly responded. White House communications director Steven Cheung delivered a scathing rebuttal.

“Joe Biden is a complete disgrace to this country and the office he occupied,” Cheung said. “He has clearly lost all mental faculties and his handlers thought it’d be a good idea for him to do an interview and incoherently mumble his way through every answer. Sadly, this feels like abuse.”