Joe Biden pardons civil rights leader Marcus Garvey

On his last day in office as the US president, Joe Biden pardoned five people including the late civil rights leader Marcus Garvey.

He also commuted the sentences of two, according to a statement released by the White House.

Marcus Mosiah Garvey, who died in 1940, was a civil rights leader who influenced pioneer leaders such as Malcolm X and South African President Nelson Mandela.

In 1923, he was convicted of mail fraud and was sentenced to five years of imprisonment. His sentence was lessened by President Calvin Coolidge in 1927.

Garvey is often credited as the first man who organised a mass movement among African Americans by Human rights organizations.

His supporters claimed his case was aimed at discrediting the Black Revolution amid a period of racial unrest. He created the Black Star Line shipping company and founded the Universal Negro Improvement Association, which honours African history and culture, according to the White House.

Garvey was described as “the first man of colour in the history of the United States to lead and develop a mass movement” by Martin Luther King Jr. His global advocacy and impact are praised by advocates and lawmakers, also highlighting the injustice surrounding his criminal conviction.

According to the White House Statement, other people pardoned by President Biden on his final day in office include gun violence prevention advocate Darryl Chambers, who was convicted of a non-violent drug offence and immigration advocate Ravidath “Ravi” Ragbir, who was convicted of a non-violent offence in 2001.

Biden also pardoned Don Scott, who was previously convicted of a non-violent drug offence in 1994 and sentenced to 10 years imprisonment, and criminal justice advocate Kemba Smith Pradia, who was previously convicted of a non-violent drug offence in 1994 and sentenced to 24 years imprisonment.

Biden also commuted the sentences of two individuals, Robin Peoples and Michelle West, who were sentenced in the 1990s and demonstrated remarkable rehabilitation.