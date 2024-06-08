Joe Biden said he would not pardon his son, Hunter Biden, if he’s found guilty

US President Joe Biden said in an interview Thursday he would not pardon his son, Hunter Biden, if he’s found guilty of criminal federal gun charges.

When asked by interviewer David Muir of ABC if he would rule out pardoning Hunter Biden, the president said, “Yes.”

Biden also affirmed he would accept the outcome of the trial, currently taking place in his home state of Delaware.

Hunter is accused of illegally purchasing and possessing a gun while abusing or being addicted to drugs, a violation of federal law.

He pleaded not guilty to the three charges, though he’s been open about his struggles with alcohol and crack cocaine addiction. The charges were brought by special counsel David Weiss.

The trial is a painful one for the Biden family, as Hunter Biden was struggling with drug addiction in the aftermath of his brother Beau’s death and even First lady Dr. Jill Biden, Hunter’s stepmom attended the trial before traveling to France to join her husband for D-Day commemoration activities.

The White House had said previously that Biden would not pardon his son.

“I’ve been very clear; the president is not going to pardon his son,” press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in December.

It’s the first time in US history that the child of a sitting president has been on trial.

Biden has previously voiced support for his son and said he was proud of his recovery from addiction.

“I am the President, but I am also a Dad. Jill and I love our son, and we are so proud of the man he is today,” the president said in a statement Monday as the trial was getting underway. “Hunter’s resilience in the face of adversity and the strength he has brought to his recovery are inspiring to us. A lot of families have loved ones who have overcome addiction and know what we mean,” he went on. “As the President, I don’t and won’t comment on pending federal cases, but as a Dad, I have boundless love for my son, confidence in him, and respect for his strength. Our family has been through a lot together, and Jill and I are going to continue to be there for Hunter and our family with our love and support.”

The trial comes after a New York jury returned 34 guilty counts against former President Donald Trump for falsifying business records in an attempt to cover up hush money payments to a porn actress.