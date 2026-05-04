Joe is grateful that he’s able to raise and make his autistic son happy—the same child his wife wanted to thr-0-w a-way.





He refused to put his son, Joey, up for ad0ption, even after his mother th:reatened to leave if he didn’t agree.



The rapper stood firm, saying he would not push his son away because of his condition, and the mother eventually packed her belongings and left.





While he was at the peak of his rap career, his family supported him as he stepped up to raise Joey with love and care.





According to F Joe, there’s a reason they were given this child. He believes that while some people have children, others are still praying every day for one.





He raised his son with the same love and care as any other child. He never once made the boy feel bad for being autistic.





To him, all children are equal—and parents should understand that.



What should we say about the mother that left❓