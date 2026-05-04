NIGERIA GIVES A STRONG WARNING TO SOUTH AFRICA OVER XENOPHOBIA — DIPLOMATIC TENSIONS RISE AS ATTACKS ON FOREIGN NATIONALS SPARK OUTRAGE





Nigeria has taken a firm stance, summoning South Africa’s acting High Commissioner to Abuja following growing concerns over xenophobic attacks targeting Nigerian citizens and their businesses.





The move signals rising diplomatic tension between two of Africa’s biggest powers, as reports of violence and intimidation against foreign nationals continue to circulate.





Nigerian authorities have expressed serious concern about the safety of their citizens living in South Africa, warning that continued attacks could damage relations between the two countries.





This development has reignited debate across the continent about xenophobia, safety, and accountability. While South Africa has long struggled with tensions linked to unemployment and crime, critics argue that foreign nationals are increasingly becoming targets.





At the same time, others point out that crime affects many communities in South Africa, and caution against framing the issue in a way that could deepen divisions.





What is clear is that pressure is now mounting on South African authorities to address the situation and reassure both citizens and foreign nationals.



The big question:

Will this warning push real action — or is this just the beginning of a larger diplomatic fallout?



What are your thoughts?