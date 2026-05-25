THEY FIRED HIM… BUT FORGOT HE OWNS THE PARLIAMENT! — THE SONKO STORY SENEGAL ISN’T READY FOR





The political earthquake that just shook Senegal is bigger than most people realize. On May 22, 2026, President Bassirou Diomaye Faye dismissed Prime Minister Ousmane Sonko and dissolved the entire government. But here’s what everyone is missing — Sonko didn’t lose. He just changed battlefields. 🎯





For months, the two men who once campaigned as one — under the legendary slogan “Diomaye mooy Sonko” (“Diomaye IS Sonko”) — had been drifting apart. The breaking point? A brutal $13 billion debt crisis and disagreements over whether Senegal should bow to IMF demands to restructure its debt and raise fuel prices. Sonko said NO. Faye said otherwise. And just like that, one of Africa’s most remarkable political partnerships collapsed.





But here’s where it gets interesting. 👀



Back in April 2026, Senegal’s National Assembly quietly passed an electoral code reform — introduced by Sonko’s own PASTEF party — that clears the legal path for Sonko to run for PRESIDENT in 2029. He had been barred from the 2024 race due to a defamation conviction, which is why he handpicked Faye to run in his place. Now, with that legal barrier removed, many analysts believe Sonko’s firing is not a defeat — it is the opening move of his presidential campaign.





Now the rumor circulating in Dakar is that Sonko could return to the National Assembly — the very institution where PASTEF holds a dominant 130 out of 165 seats. With that kind of parliamentary muscle, Sonko doesn’t need to be Prime Minister to control the country. He could become President of the National Assembly, block every reform Faye tries to pass, and position himself as the people’s champion ahead of 2029. 💪🏾





One analyst put it bluntly: “Sonko created the Faye presidency. He could find a way to end it.”



After his dismissal, Sonko posted calmly on social media: “Tonight I will sleep with a light heart.” That is not the message of a broken man. That is the message of someone who already knows his next move. ♟️