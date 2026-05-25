Parliament speaker in Senegal steps down as political turmoil intensifies

SENEGAL’S POLITICAL SHAKE-UP INTENSIFIES AS PARLIAMENT SPEAKER STEPS DOWN



Political tensions in Senegal continue to escalate following another major resignation at the heart of government.





Just days after President Bassirou Diomaye Faye dismissed Prime Minister Ousmane Sonko and dissolved the entire cabinet, the Speaker of the National Assembly, El Malick Ndiaye, has also announced his resignation, adding fresh uncertainty to the country’s political landscape.





In a message addressed to the Senegalese population, Ndiaye explained that his resignation was motivated by his personal convictions, respect for institutional responsibility, and what he described as the supreme interest of the nation.





The outgoing Speaker expressed gratitude to members of parliament across political divides, parliamentary staff, and supporters of the ruling PASTEF movement for the confidence and collaboration they offered him during his time in office.





He further called for calm, dialogue, and national unity, insisting that the interest of the country should remain above personal or political ambitions.





Within only a few days, Senegal has witnessed the departure of its Prime Minister, the dissolution of the entire government, and now the resignation of the Speaker of the National Assembly, a series of developments that observers say marks one of the country’s most significant political moments in recent years.





Meanwhile, reports indicate that Ousmane Sonko is expected to be elected President of the National Assembly on Tuesday.