RAMAPHOSA TAKES PHALA PHALA FIGHT TO HIGH COURT

President Cyril Ramaphosa is officially challenging the Phala Phala report. His legal team will file review documents in the Cape Town High Court on Monday, 25 May.

QUICK RECAP

The case dates back to 2020, when around $580,000 in cash was stolen from Ramaphosa’s farm. A 2022 independent panel found prima facie evidence that the President may have violated his oath of office…potential grounds for impeachment.

Parliament initially blocked the process in December 2022 using its ANC majority. But on 8 May 2026, the Constitutional Court ruled that decision “unconstitutional and invalid” and ordered Parliament to proceed with an impeachment inquiry.

RAMAPHOSA’S LEGAL ARGUMENTS

The President says the panel’s report is “fundamentally flawed” because:

· It relied on untested hearsay evidence

· It contains grave legal errors and unfounded factual conclusions

His supporters, including Minister Blade Nzimande, argue he has the same right as any citizen to seek a review.

WHAT HAPPENS NOW ?

The legal challenge creates a complex standoff:

· Ramaphosa says he will NOT resign…arguing that doing so would admit guilt before the courts have spoken

· Parliament must still prepare for an impeachment inquiry, with a subcommittee scrambling to draft interim rules

BOTTOM LINE: Legal and political fronts are heating up simultaneously. All eyes on the High Court on Monday.

What’s your take? Should the President fight the report in court, or step aside for the impeachment process ? Drop your comments below.