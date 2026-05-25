Trump says U.S.-Iran relations are now “far more professional and productive” after major progress in peace negotiations.





President Donald J. Trump released a powerful new statement claiming his administration is negotiating a completely different deal with Iran than the Obama-era nuclear agreement, which he called “one of the worst deals ever made.”





Trump says the naval blockade will remain fully in place until a final agreement is signed, verified, and enforced — making it clear that pressure on Tehran is far from over.





But the biggest shock came next: Trump openly suggested that Iran could eventually join the historic Abraham Accords, a move that could completely reshape the political future of the Middle East.





“No mistakes can be made,” Trump warned, while insisting the U.S. now holds the advantage in negotiations.



If this deal moves forward, it could become one of the most important geopolitical shifts in decades. 👀



Sources: Reuters, Fox News, NYT