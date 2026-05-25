THABO MBEKI: “Unemployment & Crime Are Real… But Don’t Blame Foreign Nationals!”





Former President Thabo Mbeki has admitted that unemployment and crime are genuine and serious concerns in South Africa, but says blaming foreign nationals for the country’s economic and social problems is misguided.





He argues the root causes lie elsewhere and warns against targeting immigrants.





While millions of South Africans are frustrated by job losses, illegal businesses, crime, and collapsing services in their own communities, Mbeki is once again telling people not to make the connection. Is he speaking wisdom… or is he dangerously out of touch with the lived reality on the ground?