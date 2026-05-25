Indian Surgeon In Wuhan Performs Remote Robotic Surgery On Hyderabad Patient





In a major development for telemedicine and robotic healthcare, Indian urologist Dr. Syed Mohammed Ghouse successfully carried out a robot-assisted surgery on a patient in Hyderabad while operating remotely from Wuhan, China nearly 3,000 km away.





According to multiple verified reports, the procedure involved a ureteral/bladder reconnection surgery and lasted around 90 minutes. The operation was conducted using robotic surgical technology and high-speed 5G connectivity, allowing the robotic arms in Hyderabad to replicate the surgeon’s hand movements in near real time.





Doctors and medical staff remained physically present in Hyderabad throughout the surgery to prepare the patient, monitor the procedure, and intervene if necessary. Reports state that the communication delay between Wuhan and Hyderabad was approximately 200 milliseconds.





The surgery was reportedly demonstrated during the 10th Congress of the Chinese Chapter of the International Hepato-Pancreato-Biliary Association, where several international remote surgeries were showcased involving specialists from multiple countries.





The case highlights the growing role of robotics, AI, and ultra-fast communication networks in expanding access to specialized healthcare across long distances. While remote robotic surgeries are still limited to highly controlled medical environments, experts view them as an important step toward future global telemedicine capabilities.



Source: Hindustan Times, NDTV, Times of India