ALBERTA PUSHES FOR SEPARATION VOTE — PREMIER DANIELLE SMITH GIVES CANADIANS CHANCE TO ESCAPE FEDERAL OVERREACH



Alberta Premier Danielle Smith announced that voters in the province will head to the polls this fall to decide whether to begin the legal process that could lead to a binding referendum on separating from Canada.





The proposed ballot question reads: “Should Alberta remain a province of Canada or should the Government of Alberta commence the legal process required under the Canadian Constitution to hold a binding provincial referendum on whether or not Alberta should separate from Canada?”





Smith emphasized in her address that a yes vote would not immediately trigger independence. It would simply authorize the provincial government to start exploring the constitutional steps for a future formal separation vote.





Fed-up Albertans have had enough of Ottawa’s heavy-handed control, sky-high energy taxes, and policies that punish the province’s oil and gas sector while the rest of Canada benefits. This move signals growing frustration with one-size-fits-all federal rules that hurt Alberta’s economy and way of life.





The vote represents a serious step toward giving Albertans a real say in their future instead of being trapped under endless federal interference.