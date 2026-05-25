Marco Rubio unleashes blistering attack on Iran from India: “They are the world’s biggest sponsors of terrorism.”





Speaking from New Delhi, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio accused the Iranian regime of spending its nation’s wealth not on hospitals, infrastructure, or helping its own people — but on funding Hamas militants and spreading chaos across the globe.





Rubio claimed billions that could have transformed lives inside Iran were instead used to finance violence, silence dissidents, and support extremist networks across multiple regions.





“There is no country on Earth that sponsors terrorism more than Iran,” Rubio declared in one of the harshest statements yet from the Trump administration during ongoing nuclear negotiations.





The comments come at a critical moment as tensions rise across the Middle East and Washington pushes for a new agreement with Tehran while maintaining maximum pressure. 👀



Sources: Reuters, ANI News, Fox News