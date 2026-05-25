Iran says it is not seeking nuclear weapons amid rising regional tensions



Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian declared that Tehran is ready to reassure the international community that Iran is not pursuing nuclear weapons.





Speaking on May 24, Pezeshkian said Iran remains open to engagement but stressed that any future negotiations must not undermine the country’s dignity or national pride.

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He also accused Israel of destabilizing regional security and attempting to push forward what he described as a “Greater Israel” agenda by prolonging conflict across the Middle East.





The remarks come as tensions remain high amid ongoing diplomatic efforts, military alerts and growing international pressure surrounding Iran’s nuclear program and regional influence.





“Abnormal Situation” concerns continue to rise across the Middle East as negotiations and military tensions unfold at the same time.