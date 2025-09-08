Johannesburg lawyer assassinated after refusing threats to resign from high-profile case





Bouwer van Niekerk, a respected insolvency lawyer, was fatally shot in the boardroom of Smit Sew Attorneys and Conveyancers in Saxonwold on Friday morning.





The brazen assassination, described as a targeted attack, has sent shockwaves through South Africa’s legal community, raising alarm over the safety of professionals confronting corruption and organised crime.





According to Gauteng police spokesperson Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi, two men posing as prospective clients gained access to Van Niekerk’s office on Avonwold Road by scheduling an appointment.





Once inside the boardroom, gunshots were heard, and the assailants fled the scene. The 43-year-old attorney was declared dead at the scene, with no items reported stolen, pointing to a deliberate hit.





Police are searching for four suspects, and investigations are ongoing to determine the motive.





Van Niekerk was a prominent figure known for his work on high-profile cases, including the business rescue of Gupta-linked companies and an alleged major Ponzi scheme.





Days before his death, he reportedly received a chilling threat to resign from the Ponzi scheme case or face dire consequences.



His parents told News24 that Van Niekerk refused to bow to intimidation, driven by a steadfast commitment to fighting corruption.





The South African Restructuring and Insolvency Practitioners Association (SARIPA) expressed “deep shock and outrage” at the murder, with chairperson Jo Mitchell-Marais calling it an assault on the judicial system. “Our members must work without fear or violence,” she said.





Ian Cameron, chairperson of the parliamentary portfolio committee on police, echoed this sentiment, stating, “When lawyers and investigators are targeted, it is likely justice itself that is being attacked.”





Van Niekerk had previously spoken out about the unresolved murders of whistleblower Babita Deokaran and insolvency practitioners Cloete and Thomas Murray, warning of a “terrifying message” to the legal profession.



His own killing has intensified calls for decisive action to protect those challenging powerful criminal networks.