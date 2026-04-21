JOHN GENERAL ELECTS TO TESTIFY, DEFENCE SET FOR JUNE HEARING



Lusaka | April 21, 2026



He arrived not in silence, but in the company of a visible and disciplined following





Pastor John Nundwe, publicly known as John General, today appeared before the Resident Magistrate, Amy Masoja at Lusaka Magistrates’ Court at a critical stage of his trial. The court addressed a procedural but consequential step being the accused’s election on how he intends to present his defence.





After being formally advised of his rights, to remain silent, to make an unsworn statement from the dock, or to give sworn evidence, the accused made his position clear.

He will testify on oath from the witness box.





In doing so, he has elected to subject himself to cross-examination by the State. He further indicated that he intends to call one or two witnesses in support of his defence.





The matter has been adjourned to June 1 and 2, 2026 for the commencement of the defence case.



Prior to the commencement of proceedings, a significant gathering was observed outside the court precinct.





The accused was accompanied by a large number of congregants, security personnel dressed in sharp blue suits, whose presence reflected a very cohesive, strongly aligned and visibly firm allegiance. Their numbers extended into the courtroom, filling the public gallery to capacity. Rosa buses were used to transport the group.





The atmosphere throughout remained orderly and respectful. No incidents of disruption were recorded. The gathering was observed as an expression of solidarity, conducted within the bounds of court decorum





The prosecution closed its case earlier this year after calling ten witnesses. In April 2026, the court ruled that a prima facie case had been established signifying that the evidence on record was sufficient to require the accused to answer to the charge.





It is this determination that led to today’s proceedings, where the accused was called upon to elect the manner in which he would present his defence.





The accused is charged with the offence of rape, contrary to Sections 132 and 133 of the Penal Code, Chapter 87 of the Laws of Zambia, in relation to an alleged incident dated 22 November 2023. He has consistently denied the allegations.





The court will reconvene on June 1, 2026 for the defence hearing. On that date, the accused is expected to take the stand, present sworn testimony, and be subjected to cross-examination. Any witnesses called by the defence will likewise be examined in accordance with the law.





Thereafter, the court will consider the totality of the evidence before rendering its judgment





The National Prosecution Authority will continue to provide verified and timely updates as the matter progresses.



NPA