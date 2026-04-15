John General Faces Trial After Court Finds Case to Answer in Rape Matter

🇿🇲 BRIEFING | Cleric Faces Trial After Court Finds Case to Answer in Rape Matter



A Lusaka court has found Miracle Impact Church overseer John General with a case to answer in a rape matter, setting the stage for his defence later this month.





The cleric is accused of sexually assaulting a married congregant in November 2023 at her matrimonial home, where he had reportedly been invited to offer prayers over issues of childlessness. The alleged incident falls under Sections 132 and 133 of the Penal Code.





According to court proceedings, the incident is said to have occurred between 13:00 and 14:00 hours, with the complainant’s husband allegedly catching the accused in the act before he escaped by jumping over a wall fence.





Presiding magistrate Army Masoja Chilangwa ruled that the prosecution had presented sufficient evidence to warrant a defence, formally placing the accused on trial.





Defence lawyers have since requested an adjournment to prepare their client, with the court setting April 21, 2026, as the date for the commencement of the defence.



© The People’s Brief | Goran Handya