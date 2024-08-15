John Legend And Daughter Work On New Children’s Album

Multiple award-winning star John Legend is working on a music compilation for children and has roped in his eight-year-old daughter Luna.

In a recent interview, the All of Me hitmaker said Luna was helping design the cover art for the singles on the album titled My Favorite Dream.

“I’ve had Luna design the single art for each of my singles from the children’s album I’ve been working on. That’s been pretty cool. Having my daughter design my single covers was definitely a first,” he stated.

The first of the art pieces were revealed on Friday, August 9, when the singer shared snippets of the album on social media handles.

John Legend said Luna, apart from designing the cover art for the tracks, also provided backing vocals with brother Miles, 6, and mom Chrissy Teigen.

“The first single is the signature anthem for the album. It’s called ‘L-O-V-E’ and it features Chrissy, Luna, and Miles singing backing vocals…And Luna designed and drew all the single covers for the album too!”, the proud dad noted.

“My kids go to a school that encourages them to be creative. Luna, especially, is really into creativity. She loves to paint and draw and build and create, and the school really encourages that. So I’m always excited for them to go back because they come home with so many cool projects.

“I’ve been talking to Luna a lot. I see how empathetic she is and it just reminds me that we should all try to be more empathetic. It’s important to pay attention to other people’s concerns and needs and feelings. I see that in Luna and it makes me proud and reminds me I should strive to be like that too,” he added.

John Legend has also partnered with Box Tops for Education, a non-governmental organization, to celebrate great teachers and encourage families to support their schools and give back through the Box Tops app.

In addition to Luna and Miles, the father of four also spoke about his 13-month-old, Wren Alexander, and 18-month Teigen, who also love music.

“We do a little music class with other kids their age at our house. So it’s like a bunch of one-year-olds and in a room banging on little percussion instruments and singing along with their teachers,” he added.