John Sangwa: Imingalato have just claimed their first victim- Kellys Kaunda

By Kellys Kaunda

THE STATE “BUMPS” SANGWA OFF THE BALLOT PAPER



John Sangwa has thrown in the towel. He will not be running for President come August 13, 2026.





Imingalato have just claimed their first victim.



Fully weaponizing the Registrar of Societies and the office of the Inspector-General of Police, the state has made it impossible for John Sangwa to get his organization, the Movement for National Renewal, MNR, registered as a political party.





This hurts real bad. How a country with a generally decent political atmosphere ends up with leaders and public officials who simply choose to go rogue and willfully and contemptuously desecrate the rights of fellow citizens to freely organize themselves, is simply bewildering.





John Sangwa represents one of the most decent human beings and accomplished professionals this country would want for a national leader.



Zambia has a lot of such brothers as citizens. But very few would want to step out of their professional spaces and onto the political stage precisely for the same reasons John Sangwa has quickly exited.





The political space in this country is unecesssrily and unlawfully tightly controlled by some of the darkest human characters the world of evil has ever created.





They are so sadistic and psychopathic in their innermost souls, they will not hesitate to bump off a speeding automobile a fellow human being even if it were for pleasure alone.



They will never hesitate to pawn the principles of the Constitution even if the price was as cheap as one month rent of a house in Kanyama.





They may wear suits and sit behind huge desks in government offices, but in terms of the constitution of their hearts, they are at the same level with the dreaded Chibolya boys.





Tender-hearted souls like John Sangwa, who innocently believe everyone is decent enough to play by the rules, cannot stand such an environment.





But we can’t be discouraging such well-meaning citizens while we stand idly by and watch simple ordinary mortals play gods over all of us.





This is totally unacceptable. But you know what? I take comfort in the knowledge that it’s darkest before dawn.