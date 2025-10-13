John Sangwa leaves law firm, aims to build 1 million movement by Dec 31, 2025 under the Movement for National Renewal (MNR)

SANGWA FORMS MOVEMENT FOR NATIONAL RENEWAL (MNR)



Lusaka, 12 October 2025



Fellow Zambians,



When I issued “A Call to National Reflection,” I posed ten questions of conscience – not to advance a political ambition, but to awaken a sense of national duty.





Those questions were meant to remind us that Zambia’s transformation cannot begin with leaders alone; it must begin with citizens who are ready to embrace discipline , accountability and unity under Article 43 of the Constitution.





Among those ten questions was Question Two – Sacrifice and Discipline, which asks:

“Are we prepared to make the hard sacrifices required for national renewal – to reject corruption in all its forms, to end the culture of wastage, and to embrace responsibility not only in leadership but also in family and community life?”





That question, simple yet searching, demands an answer not in words but in action.



I must lead by example. After much reflection and prayer, I have decided to step away from active legal practice at Simeza, Sangwa & Associates, the firm I co-founded and have served

faithfully for more than three decades.





This decision takes effect immediately.



Like I have said before, we cannot rebuild Zambia without sacrifice – and my decision to step away from the firm I founded is one such sacrifice: an offering of personal comfort for the greater purpose of national renewal.





My decision is guided by the conviction that Zambia’s rebirth requires a moral, civic, and institutional awakening.



As part of this National Renewal, I will dedicate my time to mobilising citizens across the country under the banner of the Movement for National Renewal (MNR) – a civic movement devoted to rebuilding our nation on the foundations of integrity, truth, and constitutional discipline, and laying the groundwork for citizens to participate meaningfully and responsibly in the democratic processes leading to the 2026 general election and beyond.





For legal and constitutional reasons, the MNR is, at this stage, a civic platform – not a political party.



Our first national goal is to build a movement of at least one million

(1,000,000) citizens committed to renewal – people ready to live and lead by the Constitution.





We aim to reach this milestone by 31 December 2025, marking a new chapter of civic readiness and shared responsibility. When that level of national organisation is achieved, the

citizens themselves will decide, through broad consultation, whether to transform this civic movement into a political organisation to give their ideals political expression.





To all those across Zambia who believe in this cause: you know each other better; therefore,do not wait for me to tell you what to do, Our communities nationwide are different, in their people, resources, and challenges, and it is the people within those communities, not outsiders, who are best placed to know how to organise themselves.





To give structure to this effort, reclaim your constitutional rights and duties by organising yourselves, beginning in your homes, communities, wards, districts, and provinces, into Renewal structures that will, in time, evolve into the political institutions of a new and accountable Zambia.





To my brother, partner and co-founder, Robert Simeza, SC, I extend my profound respect and gratitude for thirty-nine years of friendship and thirty-one years of partnership, bound

by shared values, mutual respect, and a common belief that the law is a noble calling in service of justice and the public good.





Together, we built Simeza, Sangwa & Associates on principles of integrity, courage, and professional excellence.



As Managing Partner, his wisdom, steady leadership, and unwavering commitment to these ideals continue to be a pillar of strength for the firm and a source of pride for the legal profession.





To my colleagues at Simeza, Sangwa & Associates, I extend my deepest gratitude for their loyalty, professionalism, and friendship.



Together, we have built not only a respected firm but also a culture of excellence, courage, and service to justice.





I am immensely proud of the work we have done, the principles we have upheld, and the generations of young lawyers we have mentored. The firm remains in capable hands, guided by the same values that defined our partnership from the beginning.





To my clients, past and present, I express my deepest appreciation for the trust and confidence you have placed in me and in Simeza, Sangwa & Associates over the years. It has been an honour to represent you and to stand with you in pursuit of justice.





I assure you that the firm remains in strong and capable hands, and that your interests will continue to be served with the same diligence, integrity, and professionalism that have defined our practice for more than three decades.





This is not a journey about power; it is a journey about purpose. I am stepping away from legal practice so that I may serve my country in a new way – by helping Zambians rediscover the link between citizenship and leadership, duty, and destiny.





I now invite every Zambian of goodwill to stand up and be counted.



Together, we can make Zambia honest again, disciplined again, and united again.





Together, We can renew Zambia – a just, united, and disciplined nation where every citizen works, serves and lives by the Constitution.



