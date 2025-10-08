John Sangwa says he wants ordinary Zambians to fund his campaign to unseat UPND govt

Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba writes:

Asking Zambians to Fund Political Campaigns



Instead of seeking funding from multinationals, mining groups, businessmen or known tenderprenuers, John Sangwa says he wants ordinary Zambians to fund his campaign to unseat the current leaders and hegemony.



He says this approach is a hopeful guarantee that Zambian will own the process and his government could escape future negative or corrupt policy influences or contract benefits these entities force on or obtain from government leaders.





It is common knowledge that these entities benefit from favourable tax policies or obtain large-scale tenders in fuel, fertiliser, power trade and other benefits.





Sangwa has also sued Government to force it to actualize Article 60 of the Constitution that should guarantee the provision of integrity, independent regulation and funding to political parties through the enactment of enabling subsidiary legislation and policy.





He is therefore asking for a donation of K100 each from Zambians who support his candidature and approach.



Can this novel idea work in Zambia?