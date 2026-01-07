🇿🇲 VIEWPOINT | John Sangwa’s Reality Check



When John Sangwa launched the Movement for National Renewal (MNR), the ambition was sweeping. One million followers by December 31, 2025. A mass civic awakening driven by constitutionalism, ethics, and reform. The numbers now tell a different story. With just 34,391 followers on the party’s Facebook page, the gap is stark: a deficit of 965,609.





This is not a verdict on Sangwa’s intellect. His strongest asset remains intact. He is among Zambia’s most respected constitutional lawyers, with over 27 years of legal practice, a formidable command of the law, and a public record of principled argument. In courtrooms and studios, Sangwa has been precise, consistent, and formidable. But politics is not litigation. And the country has reminded him of that.





Zambian politics is not won by ideas alone. It is won by organisation, endurance, and presence in spaces that do not look like seminars. It requires rallies, ward structures, ground coordinators, and the slow grind of mobilisation. Sangwa is not a rally politician. He is not a mass organiser. His appeal is elite, urban, and issue-driven in a political culture that still rewards charisma, proximity, and constant visibility.





The terrain has also exposed a strategic misread. MNR launched as a “movement,” but movements in Zambia are built through networks, not platforms. Social media is an amplifier, not a base. UPND learned this the hard way over two decades in opposition. Sangwa appears to have underestimated the time and sacrifice required to translate intellectual authority into political traction.





This week’s optics have not helped. During Archbishop Alick Banda’s appearance before the Drug Enforcement Commission, Sangwa stood alongside figures from the old political class. To many observers, this blurred the line between renewal and recycling. Instead of projecting a fresh alternative, MNR looked absorbed into a familiar, bitter crowd with unresolved battles and no new organising energy.





There is also a noticeable retreat. Sangwa’s media appearances have reduced. The early momentum has slowed. Reality has set in. This is not failure; it is the first collision with political gravity. Zambia’s history shows that credibility does not convert automatically into votes. Even President Hakainde Hichilema spent years building structures before momentum followed.





If MNR is to survive, it will need patience and humility. It will need organisers, not just lawyers. It will need to leave studios for constituencies. And it will need to accept that movements are built in years, not announcements.





The numbers are unforgiving, but they are honest. They are not an insult to Sangwa’s intellect. They are a lesson in politics.



© The People’s Brief | Editors