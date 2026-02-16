Joining another alliance unlikely – Sean Tembo

‎Joining another alliance unlikely – Sean

‎PeP leader Sean Tembo says its unlikely that his party would join another alliance ahead of the 2026 general elections.



‎Tembo said before he joined Tonse, which he recently left, he was running his own political party which participated in the 2021 general elections.



‎But asked over the weekend if he would consider joining another alliance, Tembo said that was unlikely, although politics being what it was he could not say never.



‎But asked that despite participating in the 2021 elections, his performance was terribly bad, Tembo said one needed to understand the background

