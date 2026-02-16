Joining another alliance unlikely – Sean Tembo

Joining another alliance unlikely – Sean
PeP leader Sean Tembo says its unlikely that his party would join another alliance ahead of the 2026 general elections.
Tembo said before he joined Tonse, which he recently left, he was running his own political party which participated in the 2021 general elections.
But asked over the weekend if he would consider joining another alliance, Tembo said that was unlikely, although politics being what it was he could not say never.
But asked that despite participating in the 2021 elections, his performance was terribly bad, Tembo said one needed to understand the background
