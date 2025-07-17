Jonas Shakafuswa responds on his Mission with Nsenga Chief



PF stupidity at its best. While I acknowledge that I was part of the delegation of Nsenga Chiefs which was to go to South Africa to mourn with ECL family, on 12th June 2025, it is a lie that we were sent by President Hichilema. Government was to only facilitate.





Yes the Chiefs got a message of condolences from the Head of State and a commitment to look after the widow and ECL’s family after the funeral.





The Chiefs also met with PF acting President Given Lubinda to offer the Party its condolences and informed him of our intentions to travel to mourn ECL.





The visit was declined by the family. As of me receiving money from Zanaco Civic Centre, am not aware of it. Maybe PF got the money on my behalf.





I was included on the trip as Director General of Bene Mukuni Royal Establishment, which boasts of 3 Nsenga Chiefs who are Bene Mukuni.





I got a surprise call from Makebi Zulu yesterday asking to clarify whether we were meant to visit the funeral house in SA with Nsenga Chiefs.





I acknowledged that some time ago we contacted the family through Tasila’s husband to inform them of intention to visit the funeral house.





This visit was declined. I further informed him of the Chiefs desire to visit if such visit will be acceptable. He responded that the former First Lady was not ready for such a visit.