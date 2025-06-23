Self-exiled former Cabinet minister Jonathan Moyo has dismissed rumours that he quietly returned to Zimbabwe.

The speculation began after Walter Mzembi, a close ally of Moyo and fellow G40 member, recently made a surprise return to Zimbabwe for the first time since 2018. Mzembi had left the country during a corruption trial, allegedly to seek cancer treatment in South Africa. But shortly after his return, he was arrested on outstanding warrants.

With Mzembi back, many began wondering whether Jonathan Moyo or Saviour Kasukuwere, two other high-profile G40 figures still in exile, might be next

Killer Zivhu Claims Moyo Is Back in Zimbabwe

Fueling the rumour mill, Zanu PF politician Killer Zivhu claimed on X that Jonathan Moyo had arrived in Bulawayo on Friday evening, 20 June 2025.

“Safe arrival! He landed in Bulawayo yesterday evening,” Zivhu declared on Saturday, 21 June 2025.

His post immediately sparked debate online, with users questioning whether the claim was true.

Jonathan Moyo Responds to Zimbabwe Return Rumours

One user turned to Grok, the AI chatbot developed by Elon Musk’s X, for clarification. Grok said the claim “appears likely true based on available evidence,” citing Zivhu’s post and a reverse image search.

According to Grok, the image Zivhu posted matched Moyo’s likeness, and no contradictory evidence had emerged, though it admitted official confirmation was missing and scepticism remained reasonable.

“The claim that Jonathan Moyo was in Bulawayo on June 20, 2025, appears likely true based on available evidence. An X post by @killerzivhu1 on the same day reports seeing Moyo in Bulawayo, and the image in the original post was identified as Moyo via reverse image search, corroborated by credible sources like Wikipedia and Pindula. No evidence contradicts this, though the lack of official confirmation and Moyo’s exile status raise some uncertainty. Given the political sensitivity, scepticism is warranted, but the evidence leans toward the claim being accurate,” Grok responded.

But Jonathan Moyo was not impressed.

Rather than address Zivhu’s claim directly, Moyo aimed at Grok for blindly believing what he called nonsense. He warned the AI to be more cautious and responsible when handling politically sensitive claims.

“But @grok, learn not to treat nonsense as “available evidence”; when you do a reverse image search, find out when or where else the image first appeared; and learn to say “I don’t know”. Otherwise, you risk ruining your reputation as fast as has done your founder, @elonmusk!” Moyo wrote.