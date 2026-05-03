Jordan launches airstrikes along Syria border



Jordanian forces have carried out airstrikes along the Syrian border, targeting sites suspected of being linked to drug trafficking and weapons smuggling networks.





The military stated the operation focused on production facilities, storage sites, and logistics hubs used to move illicit goods across the border.





Officials say the strikes are part of an ongoing effort to counter threats tied to the flow of Captagon and weapons, which Amman considers a major national security risk.

Jordan signaled it will continue proactive operations to protect its sovereignty amid rising cross-border tensions.