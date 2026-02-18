JOSE MOURINHO CRITICISES VINICIUS JR: “When it happens in so many stadiums, always with the same, there is something wrong”.‬





‪“I told Vini: you scored a wonder goal, why did you celebrate like that? Why can’t you celebrate a goal with just the happiness of being a great player?”.‬





“Vini Jr. provoked the fans? In how many stadiums has this happened? He’s an incredible player, I love him but when you score a goal like this, celebrate with your teammates.”





“Why Vini Jr didn’t celebrate like Di Stefano, Pelé or Eusebio? You score that super goal and then… why?”.





“This is always happening with him. This is the only thing I’m not understanding”.



Ade Divine