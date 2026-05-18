Jose Mourinho has agreed terms on his return to Real Madrid, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.





The 63-year-old will return to the club he called home from 2010 to 2013 next season, putting an end to his time with Benfica.



He replaces Alvaro Arbeloa, who stepped in for Xabi Alonso in January.





Arbeloa has failed to impress Florentino Perez and the Real Madrid board since taking over, managing 15 wins, two draws, and eight defeats.





Los Blancos suffered the ultimate humiliation at the weekend, losing 2-0 to Barcelona, a result which saw their main rivals clinch the LaLiga title.





As reported by Fabrizio Romano on X on Monday, Mourinho is expected to travel to Madrid following Real Madrid’s final La Liga fixture against Athletic Bilbao, where final procedural steps will be completed before an official announcement.





“All terms have been verbally agreed between José Mourinho and Real Madrid, waiting to sign all documents. Plan for initial two year deal, JM to travel to Madrid after Real-Bilbao game. The Special One is back,” the post read





The Portuguese boss won the LaLiga title, the Copa del Rey, and the Supercopa de España during his first spell in Madrid.