Jose Mourinho has been called out by Wayne Rooney and Clarence Seedorf for his reaction to the Vini Jr racism storm after he said, “it happens in every stadium where he plays.”





😳 Mourinho also revealed he told Vinicius Jr “when you score a goal like that you should just celebrate and walk back.”





Unsurprisingly, his comments were widely panned by pundits covering the game, including his former player Wayne Rooney.





Rooney said: 🗣️ “It’s very unfair what he’s saying about Vinicius.”



Seedorf blasted the manager: 🗣️ “I think he made a big mistake today to justify racial abuse. He said wherever he goes these things happen, so he’s saying it’s okay when Vinicius provokes you, that is it okay to be racist and I think that is very wrong.





❌ “We should never, ever justify racial abuse. Vinicius has had enough of that unjustified behaviour from people. We should not be telling the people at home that someone does a dance after scoring, then it’s okay to be racist.”



Well said, Clarence 👏