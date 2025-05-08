Joshua Maponga Doubts God

Amb Emmanuel Mwamba writes:

Maponga Doubts God



He was my favourite and thoughful SDA Preacher.



Since 2020, Maponga was banned from attending, speaking, preaching and officiating at any function of the Church in Southern and Indian-Ocean.





He has since become a leading voice championing pan-africanism and indigenous African knowledge.



Joshua Maponga a Zimbabwean born public speaker, author, philosopher, leader, musician, and social entrepreneur has moved from asserting that Jesus amd the Jews are black to questioning the entire existence of God!



His recent tweets have demonstrated that his thoughts have taken him to a deeper theological end.





Take a look at these posts;



So God made sin default but cannot make salvation default?



If sin is by default and salvation by choice because of freewill, WHERE WAS MY FREEWILL when sin was made default?



Where was my FREEWILL when Jesus was allegedly killed for my sake without my consent?





Attached image: Me holding God accountable for my FREEWILL!





FoT



Jesus Betrayed Judas Iscariot, not the other way round!



Now, let me prove it to you…



Jesus already knew ahead of time that Judas will sell him off to the Romans to be killed, and Jesus did nothing to save Judas.





Jesus already knew that Judas Iscariot is a thief who is always stealing from the disciples treasury and so can do anything for money, yet Jesus did nothing to fix Judas’s human flaws and nature.



Jesus knew the moment when Satan entered Judas Iscariot, but Jesus did nothing to save Judas from Satan same way he prayed for Peter when Satan entered him





In fact, Jesus knew it was Judas’s destiny to betray him and at some point even asked Judas to betray him (Jesus) fast.



Jesus knew all these things ahead of time but blatantly refused to help nor did anything to protect Judas from Satan…



Isn’t that outright betrayal from Jesus?



Considering the above facts, between Jesus and Judas Iscariot who truly betrayed who?





Because Jesus knew all along what Judas will do, but never warned him nor prayed for him to avert that doom that befall Judas.



Remember, Judas didn’t know that he will betray Jesus, which is why he went and unalived himself after the act, because he couldn’t bear the shame and pain that came with it.



So Jesus actually betrayed Judas Iscariot because he had all the powers and the opportunity to save Judas but never did!





FoT



“Thou shall not kill”

But you killed your only son!



“Thou shall not judge”

But I am the judge of all!



“I am not a man that I should lie”

But Adam and Eve didn’t die after eating the fruit!





” I am the Lord and I do not change, I am the same today, tomorrow and forever more”



But I only spoke and interacted with humans in the Bible and thereafter has remained silent and never interacts with humans anymore.





Please who do you say your God is again?



If God can lie and give rules that doesn’t apply to him, what is the difference between God and government?



Or is the true meaning of GOD – Government Of the Day?



FoT