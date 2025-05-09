Journalist Blessed Mhlanga Speaks After 73 Days In Custody

“I was safe under the care of Mike Chimombe and Mose Mpofu” – Blessed Mhlanga

HStv journalist Blessed Mhlanga has broken his silence after spending 73 days in custody, saying he was “safe under the care” of fellow inmates Mike Chimombe and Moses Mpofu at Harare Remand Prison. Mhlanga, who was arrested in February 2025, was released on bail on Tuesday, 7 May 2025, after three failed attempts.

“It’s impossible to describe conditions at Harare Remand Prison in words,” Mhlanga wrote on X.

“The place is hell but I was safe under the care of Mike Chimombe and Mose Mpofu, themselves political prisoners who for 10 months have been fighting for bail. A right denied to them. They are in my prayers.”

Harare Remand “was hell”

Mhlanga, who is also a law student, was jailed after interviewing former war veteran Blessed Geza. Geza had called for nationwide protests, which led to both men being sought by police. Mhlanga turned himself in and was denied bail three times, including once when he cited exams and ill health.

His detention drew local and international attention, with critics raising concerns over media freedom.

“This place is hell!” tweeted journalist and colleague Maynard Manyowa.

Mhlanga’s eventual bail was set at US$500. He is required to report to Harare Central CID Law and Order every Friday and must not interfere with state witnesses.

A bittersweet reunion

Mhlanga was reunited with his family the evening after his release. He had spent an extra day in custody due to a clerical error in the court order. Photos shared on social media showed him smiling and embracing loved ones.

“He is the breadwinner. This was not just about one man – it affected a whole family,” said one of his relatives.

His legal team worked overnight to fix the documentation. Supporters said the court’s previous refusal to grant bail had taken a toll on his health.

“Even when he was bedridden, the court still denied him bail,” said a source close to the family.

Political prisoners and press freedom

In his first public statement, Mhlanga highlighted the plight of Chimombe and Mpofu, who remain in custody. Both men have been linked to high-profile corruption allegations and are yet to be granted bail despite numerous efforts.

“They cared for me. We looked after each other,” Mhlanga added in his post. “These men are political prisoners.”

As the legal process continues, Mhlanga’s focus now turns to rebuilding his life — and his ongoing studies.