Journalist questions Samuel Eto’o on why Andre Onana one of the best Goalkeepers in the world was left out of the AFCON squad. Samuel Eto’o’s reply

Journalist Parfait Ayissi questions Samuel Eto'o on why Andre Onana one of the best Goalkeepers in the world was left out of the AFCON squad. Samuel Eto'o's reply





Journalist Parfait Ayissi”Andre Onana is one of the best goalkeepers in the world but he has been left out from list of players to represent Cameroon at the AFCON





Samuel Eto’o 



“You are just discovering him now, I had always told him he’s the best goalkeeper in the world. He was even convinced. I told him and the images are there. And I’ll keep telling him everyday. There’s nothing more beautiful than seeing your child at the top. But a father’s advice is not bought. Even my late father didn’t educate me on this.

I’m a father and president of a federation. I cannot oppose the coach’s decision.





When I flew from Paris to Riyad with Frank Zambo Anguissa (please excuse me captain, I’m obliged this), Frank turned against me.

They had their issues. We had experience such things with Mboma, Song, Wome Nlend etc





Let me narrate an anecdote 



Frank Zambo arrived and did not greet me. I just decided that I’ll look for a time to talk with him.





Even when Rigobert Song took the decision about Andre Onana, Aboubakar was the one who informed me.

I was sleeping. He informed me. My son came to my room and spoke to me about the decision. I was not aware. I knew something happened between him and the coach





I was very angry with him and spoke what I thought to my son. We were 3 ; Andre, Moumine and myself

I took off my suit of president and told him to go and talk to his elder brother Rigobert Song.





You cannot offend the coach even if you deem he is mediocre or not. You don’t do that. He’s the coach. He can decide to keep you out.



I wanted him to go and apologize to the coach Rigobert Song to review his decision.





Andre knows what happened at the entrance when he was with his clique. He knows what he told me. I suffered because he’s someone I love so much and it won’t change because I have the role of a father..”



Source: #nexdimempire