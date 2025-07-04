Jub Jub’s silence fuels speculation on MK Party loyalty



South Africans are questioning whether TV host and rapper Molemo “Jub Jub” Maarohanye is still a supporter of the uMkhonto we Sizwe (MK) Party, as his silence coincides with the party’s escalating internal conflicts.





Jub Jub, who joined the Jacob Zuma-led MK Party in 2024 after leaving the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), has been conspicuously absent from public support amid the party’s ongoing dramas, prompting widespread curiosity about his political stance.





Late last year, Jub Jub was actively involved with the MK Party, seen distributing MK Party t-shirts at a petrol station and on the streets





He was also photographed alongside former president Jacob Zuma at Zuma’s Nkandla home, proudly wearing an MK Party tracksuit, signaling his commitment to the party at the time.