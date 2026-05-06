Judge Apologizes to Suspect Who Tried to Assassinate Trump Over Harsh Jail Conditions

Cole Allen, who is from Torrance, California, is facing federal charges over an alleged assassination attempt linked to the White House Correspondents’ Dinner. However, a judge has apologized to him for how he had been treated in jail after officials placed him on suicide watch and imposed strict confinement.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Zia M. Faruqui said Allen should not be held under extreme restrictions while awaiting trial. The judge pointed out that a mental health evaluation found no risk of self-harm, yet jail staff still kept him under suicide watch and tight isolation.

According to the New York Post, Faruqui said Allen appeared to be treated differently from other detainees and questioned why such strict measures were necessary. He stressed that the court must ensure fair and appropriate jail conditions during the case.

The judge’s comments drew backlash from U.S. Attorney for D.C. Jeanine Pirro, who argued the decision gave special treatment to a defendant accused of targeting the president. Her statement came shortly after the hearing.

Prosecutors said the FBI backed heightened precautions after Allen allegedly told agents he did not expect to survive the attack. They argued that the statement raised serious safety concerns following his arrest on April 25.

Allen’s defense team described conditions inside the jail as highly restrictive. His lawyer said he was held in a padded cell under near constant lockdown and was denied phone access, court documents, and even personal religious materials.

Jail officials said medical staff ordered the restrictions while psychological evaluations were ongoing. They maintained the placement, followed standard procedures, and it was not meant as punishment.

Judge Faruqui rejected the severity of the restrictions, saying solitary confinement was not justified based on the available information. He also noted that other defendants facing more serious charges were not held under similar conditions.

The court ordered federal authorities to submit a report on Allen’s housing status and explain any continued restrictions. Faruqui also raised broader concerns about how the facility handles politically sensitive detainees.

Allen remains in custody and has not entered a plea. He faces charges including attempted assassination of the president, interstate firearm transport with intent to commit a felony, and use of a firearm during a violent crime. He could face life imprisonment if convicted.