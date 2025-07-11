Judge has dismissed dismissed R.Kelly’s lawsuit against blogger Tasha K

An Illinois judge has reportedly dismissed R.Kelly’s lawsuit against blogger Tasha K following “failure to prosecute”.

In a complaint filed in November 2023 in a Chicago federal court, Kelly’s lawyers claim that a Bureau of Prisons (BOP) agent illegally accessed Kelly’s digital prison records. These records included recordings of private phone calls with his girlfriend and lawyers.

It was alleged that the agent sold these recordings to Tasha, who then broadcast them on her platform.

At the time, the government addressed Kelly’s lawsuit through their attorney, claiming, “The United States is not subject to institutional liability stemming from allegedly widespread negligent practices or policies.”

The worker reportedly accessed Kelly’s information through the prison’s internal system. In Touch reported the government refused to be held accountable for this alleged leak and asked for the case to be dismissed.

However, a judge has now dismissed the case due to Kelly’s team failing to provide sufficient evidence for prosecution, according to hotnewhiphop.

R. Kelly is currently behind bars for various charges, including child sex abuse. He is currently serving a 31-year sentence which began a few years ago, which means he will remain there until sometime in the early 2050s.