A Utah judge on Friday heard arguments from defense attorneys seeking to remove the entire prosecution team in the high-profile murder case of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, citing an alleged conflict of interest.

The motion was brought by lawyers representing the man accused of killing Kirk, who is identified as Tyler Robinson and charged with aggravated murder and related offences.

The defence argued that the Utah County Attorney’s Office cannot prosecute the case impartially because a senior prosecutor’s daughter was present at the rally where Kirk was fatally shot and later discussed the incident with her father

According to the defence, this connection creates an appearance of bias, particularly given prosecutors’ decision to pursue the death penalty. They urged the court to disqualify the entire office and appoint an independent prosecutor to ensure a fair trial.

Prosecutors rejected the claims, arguing that the daughter was one of many people in attendance and did not witness the shooting itself. They maintained that the alleged conflict does not meet the legal threshold for removing the prosecution team and described the motion as an attempt to delay proceedings.

The judge did not issue an immediate ruling and is expected to consider further arguments before deciding whether the prosecution team will remain on the case. The matter will be revisited at a later court date.

Utah judge hears motion to disqualify prosecutors in Charlie Kirk murder case



A Utah judge on Friday heard arguments from defense attorneys seeking to remove the entire prosecution team in the high-profile murder case of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, citing an alleged conflict of interest.





The motion was brought by lawyers representing the man accused of killing Kirk, who is identified as Tyler Robinson and charged with aggravated murder and related offences.





The defence argued that the Utah County Attorney’s Office cannot prosecute the case impartially because a senior prosecutor’s daughter was present at the rally where Kirk was fatally shot and later discussed the incident with her father.





According to the defence, this connection creates an appearance of bias, particularly given prosecutors’ decision to pursue the death penalty. They urged the court to disqualify the entire office and appoint an independent prosecutor to ensure a fair trial.





Prosecutors rejected the claims, arguing that the daughter was one of many people in attendance and did not witness the shooting itself. They maintained that the alleged conflict does not meet the legal threshold for removing the prosecution team and described the motion as an attempt to delay proceedings.





The judge did not issue an immediate ruling and is expected to consider further arguments before deciding whether the prosecution team will remain on the case. The matter will be revisited at a later court date.