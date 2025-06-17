Judge in Diddy’s trial has officially dismissed a juror for inconsistent statements

Diddy’s legal team previously warned that if this juror dismissal happened, they would push for a mistrial.

Diddy’s legal process has caused a lot of controversy online for its witness testimonies, but now the jury is facing its own drama. Following days of deliberation from the prosecution and the defense, the court chose to dismiss a juror in the Diddy trial due to their inconsistent statements.

Per TMZ, Judge Arun Subramanian dismissed Juror Number Six on Monday (June 16). On Friday, he had explained how he went back through the voir dire portion of the trial. The judge found that the juror in question indicated multiple places of residency on different occasions. The juror had reportedly said that he lives in the Bronx, and said on other occasions that he lives in New Jersey.

As such, Judge Subramanian replaced him with a 57-year-old alternate juror from Westchester County. He said that the court keeps alternate jurors precisely for issues like these where it’s unadvisable to keep a juror causing this discrepancy.

However, Diddy’s lawyers might try to dismiss his trial now. His attorney Xavier Donaldson previously expressed concern over the possibility of dismissing this Black juror. He said that they should allow him to explain himself so as to not remove one of the few Black jurors in the trial. With that in mind, the defense team aims to call for a mistrial.

We will see whether or not this ends up happening, as a motion would presumably emerge very soon now. We are at the 24th day of trial, and there is still a lot of legal process left.

Elsewhere, Diddy’s former assistants have testified during trial, with Jonathan Perez taking the stand last week. He alleged that he worked for Sean Combs from December of 2021 to September of 2024. That was when federal authorities arrested the Bad Boy mogul on alleged sex trafficking and racketeering charges.

The assistant alleged that he and others set up Combs’ alleged sex parties, whether it was through supplying drugs or by cleaning up afterwards to prevent any press leaks from hotel staff. Other aspects of witness testimonies contain allegations about interpersonal dynamics, payment information, and Diddy’s allegedly abusive tendencies.