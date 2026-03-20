Judge Muzenga Grants Morgan Ng’ona an exparte Injunction



..matter coming up for inter-party hearing next month on 14th April 2026…





Hon. Mr. Justice Kelvin Muzenga,.Judge at the Court of Appeal has granted Morgan Ngona an exparte restraining from dismissing, Morgan Ngona as Secretary General.





This follows a judgement of the Lusaka High Court that dismissed Ng’ona’s injunction and his entire case of challenging his removal as Secretary General of the Patriotic Front.





Judge Muzenga has restrained Miles Sampa from altering the official records of the Patriotic Front at the Registrar of Societies.





Judge Muzenga has since referred the matter to the full court for inter parte hearing on 14th April 2026.





For this purpose, the matter has been referred toJustice Chalwe Farai Ralph Mchenga, SC the Deputy Judge President of the Court of Appeal to help a constitute a full court for inter parte hearing.