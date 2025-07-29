JUDGE US BASED ON WHAT WE HAVE DONE IN THE CONSTITUENCY – SABAO





July 28, 2025



Chikankata – Area Member of Parliament Ms Jaqueline Sabao has called on residents to judge the New Dawn government based on the developmental progress made across the constituency, as she continues her tour to inspect Constituency Development Fund (CDF) projects and engage with communities in Upper Kaleya Ward





Speaking during the inspection, Ms Sabao said it is important for citizens to recognise the tangible progress that has been made under the UPND administration since taking office.





“When people ask what the New Dawn has done, we must point to the projects visible across the constituency. So far, not less than four projects have been completed in each area,” she said.





Ms Sabao also praised President Hakainde Hichilema for his leadership and the peace the country continues to enjoy under the New Dawn government.





While interacting with residents, she highlighted key achievements of the government, including the increased CDF allocation, free education from Grade 1 to 12, the Social Cash Transfer programme, and the Farmer Input Support Programme (FISP).





“Education remains our top priority because it is the foundation of real development,” she added.



Meanwhile, Upper Kaleya Ward Councillor Mr David Katowa commended the MP for her active leadership. He noted that, with her support, some water challenges in the area had been addressed.





Mr Katowa also cited successful CDF initiatives, including the procurement of desks for Chigani Boarding School and the construction of a 1×3 classroom block.





He urged residents to rally behind the MP to ensure continued development.



(C) THE FALCON NEWS