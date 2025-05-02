Judgment day, High court to deliver verdict in Joshlin Smith case this morning



This morning, May 2, 2025, the Western Cape High Court in Saldanha Bay is set to deliver its verdict in the high-profile case of six-year-old Joshlin Smith, who disappeared in February 2024.



Her mother, Racquel “Kelly” Smith, along with Jacquen “Boeta” Appollis and Steveno van Rhyn, faces charges of kidnapping and human trafficking.



The State alleges Kelly planned to sell her daughter to a sangoma for R20,000, based on controversial witness testimony.



The defense argues the evidence is unreliable and insufficient. If convicted, the accused face life imprisonment. The case has sparked national concern over child safety in marginalized communities.



