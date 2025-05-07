Julius Malema denied UK visa, slams decision as “spineless” and politically motivated

Malema denied UK visa, slams decision as “spineless” and politically motivated





Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema has accused British authorities of political suppression after he was denied a visa to attend a conference in Cambridge, England.





Malema said the refusal, delivered just hours before his planned departure from OR Tambo International Airport, was both “unacceptable and spineless.”





Despite prior assurances that the visa issue would be resolved, Malema received a rejection letter without a clear explanation.





The EFF swiftly condemned the move, claiming it undermines academic freedom and reflects broader efforts to silence dissenting political voices.