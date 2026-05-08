JULIUS MALEMA FACES BACKLASH AFTER COMPARING FADIEL ADAMS’ ARREST TO THE TREATMENT OF STEVE BIKO



EFF leader has sparked fierce national debate after comparing the treatment of National Coloured Congress MP Fadiel Adams during his arrest and transport to the way anti-apartheid icon was treated before his death in police custody in 1977.





Malema reportedly criticized the conditions under which Adams was transported, describing the long-distance open-air police trip as inhumane and raising concerns about police conduct.





However, the comparison immediately triggered major backlash online, with critics accusing Malema of disrespecting Steve Biko’s legacy by comparing it to the situation involving Adams, who is facing serious charges linked to fraud and defeating the ends of justice connected to the 2017 murder case of former ANC Youth League leader Sindiso Magaqa.





Others pointed to Adams’ controversial political history, past allegations, and anti-immigrant remarks, arguing that the comparison was inappropriate and inflammatory.





At the same time, some supporters defended Malema, saying regardless of the charges against Adams, concerns about humane treatment and police conduct should still be taken seriously in a constitutional democracy.





The controversy has now reignited broader discussions around political rhetoric, police accountability, historical symbolism, and how liberation icons like Steve Biko should be referenced in modern political battles.





Social media remains deeply divided, with some accusing Malema of political opportunism while others believe the focus should remain on whether law enforcement followed proper procedures.





Do you think Julius Malema crossed the line by comparing the situation to Steve Biko’s treatment?