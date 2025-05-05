Julius Malema meets Cwecwe’s parents, pledges justice for their daughter



Julius Malema, the leader of the EFF, met with the parents of Cwecwe, the young girl who was allegedly r*ped at Bergview College.





He promised that the party would do everything in its power to ensure that the perpetrator is held accountable.



Malema also vowed to expose any state institutions that failed to fulfill their duties in handling the case, particularly after the slow response from both the police and the school.





The incident has sparked nationwide outrage, with public demonstrations demanding justice and reforms to ensure the protection of children in schools.