🚨 Julius Malema Tells Interviewer: “I Don’t Have a House, I Don’t Have a Car”



In a recent interview, Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema directly addressed questions about his personal wealth and lifestyle. When asked about the source of his money and how he affords what appears to be a lavish lifestyle, Malema responded calmly: “I don’t have a house. I don’t have a car. I’m the poorest politician. I drive the EFF car.”





He went on to suggest that anyone doubting his claims should do a simple check at the Deeds Office. According to Malema, searching his name there would show nothing registered under it.





🗣️“It will tell you it doesn’t [have a house or car in my name]. You don’t even have to toil… Just take your computer and go to Deeds Office… Register and then you search my name.”





The clip has sparked heated debate, with some praising Malema’s straightforward denial and others questioning how a long-serving public figure with no personal assets in his name maintains his public profile and travels.





Critics point out that politicians often place properties in trusts, companies, or family members’ names for various reasons — a common practice not unique to Malema. Supporters argue he lives modestly and uses party resources as the “poorest politician.”



What do you think — straightforward honesty or clever wording?