Julius Malema Urges DA to Exit GNU, Eyes EFF’s Entry

Julius Malema, leader of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), has called for the Democratic Alliance (DA) to exit the Government of National Unity (GNU), arguing it would pave the way for his party to join the coalition. His remarks follow the DA’s threat to withdraw from the National Dialogue, citing President Cyril Ramaphosa’s failure to address corruption within the African National Congress (ANC).

The DA’s ultimatum was triggered by Ramaphosa’s decision to remove DA MP Andrew Whitfield as deputy minister of Trade and Industry, which the DA deemed unjustified. The party also accused Ramaphosa of shielding corrupt ANC ministers. Malema, speaking over the weekend, criticized the DA’s decision to join the GNU, suggesting they should have allowed the ANC to govern as a minority party instead.

“If the DA was anti-corrupt and pro-poor, they should have allowed the ANC to govern as a minority party. Nothing was forcing them into government,” Malema said. He emphasized the need to respect government protocols and Ramaphosa’s authority, adding, “There is a president here, whether they like it or not… they must respect government protocols. If they don’t want that, they must step out.”

Malema argued that the DA, as part of the GNU, cannot oppose decisions made by Ramaphosa, stating, “You cannot oppose the government you are part of.” He pointed to the ANC’s minority government in Gauteng, where the DA operates freely outside the coalition, as an example of how the DA could function without being in government.

The EFF leader suggested the DA’s threats were unnecessary, given their choice to join a coalition with the ANC, which he described as a “corrupt government.” Malema also hinted at the EFF’s readiness to join the GNU if the DA exits, saying, “We are patiently waiting for the DA to leave the GNU so that we can participate in government.”

Political analyst Dr. John Molepo warned that Malema’s comments could deepen tensions within the GNU, potentially destabilizing the coalition. “The DA’s threat to withdraw from the National Dialogue has already strained relations, and Malema’s remarks are likely to exacerbate the situation,” Molepo said.