🚨 Julius Malema Wants Bafana Bafana Withdrawn from the USA World Cup – But Is Mixing Politics and Football the Right Move? Imagine Him as President Making Decisions Like This Across the Country! 🚨





EFF leader Julius Malema has called on South Africa to withdraw Bafana Bafana from the FIFA World Cup in the United States, claiming that the country should not take part in a tournament hosted by the USA. He says this is a matter of political principle, citing tensions with American foreign policy and suggesting that participating would be inappropriate under the circumstances.





While some may understand the political reasoning, many are questioning whether football should be used as a political tool. Bafana Bafana’s players, fans, and the wider public are focused on sport, national pride, and the chance to compete on the world stage — not geopolitics. By mixing politics and football, Malema is putting the dreams of young athletes and the joy of supporters at risk.





Imagine if someone who makes decisions like this were president of South Africa. How many critical national issues could be affected by impulsive, politically motivated choices? Job creation, education, health, and international relations could all be impacted if every decision were treated like a political protest rather than a practical solution for the country.





Malema’s reasoning is rooted in protest against the USA’s global policies, which he argues are unjust and not aligned with South Africa’s values. While the intent may be to stand against perceived international wrongdoing, many South Africans are asking whether football should be the battlefield for political statements.





⚡ Questions people are asking now:



Should politics interfere with sport, especially events that bring hope and pride to the nation?



What message does it send to young athletes who have trained their whole lives for this moment?





How much disruption is acceptable in the name of political protest, and what are the consequences for ordinary citizens?



This is more than just a call to boycott a football tournament — it’s a reflection of the risks of mixing politics with every aspect of national life. Citizens are left wondering: are political principles worth sacrificing opportunities for talent, unity, and international recognition?





💬 What do you think — should South Africa withdraw Bafana Bafana from the World Cup over politics, or should sport remain separate from political disputes?