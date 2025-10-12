Julius Malema’s Net Worth:R35-55 Million



Julius Malema, the leader of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), is a polarizing figure in South African politics. His outspoken views and radical policies have made him a prominent figure in the country’s political landscape. But what about his personal finances? Let’s take a closer look at Julius Malema’s net worth.





Estimated Net Worth: R35-55 Million



According to estimates, Julius Malema’s net worth is around R35-55 million, which translates to approximately $2-3 million. This figure is likely based on his monthly salary, as well as other potential sources of income.





A Lucrative Salary



As a politician, Malema’s salary is publicly disclosed. His monthly salary is reportedly around R133,000. However, his overall compensation package might be more substantial, potentially ranging from R2.9 to R3.5 million per annum.





Luxury Assets



Malema’s net worth is also reflected in his luxury assets. He owns multiple high-end vehicles, including:



– Range Rovers: 2 vehicles

– Mercedes C63 AMG

– Mercedes Benz Viano minibus





These assets suggest that Malema has a significant amount of wealth at his disposal.





A Complex Picture



Malema’s net worth is likely influenced by his position as the leader of the EFF, as well as potential business interests and investments…