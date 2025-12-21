Junior Bally, Grace Rumsey to play Hakainde and Mutinta in new movie



ZAMBIAN filmmakers have announced the production of a feature film titled ‘The Boy Who Became President’ a biographical-inspired production that traces the early life and rise of President Hakainde Hichilema, with filming scheduled to begin this week in Namwala District.





The film is being produced by Tiyanjane Film Production at an estimated cost of about US$100,000, with Albert Muteba as executive producer and Nevers Mumba as co-producer.





Thabo Machobani is the film’s director.



Speaking during a press briefing, Muteba said production would start this Wednesday, with principal photography expected to run until February 2026.





He said the film would be edited alongside shooting, with a public release targeted for April, although an official premiere date will be announced later.





The film features Christine Ngoma, 53, who plays the role of the President’s mother, Grace Rumsey as Mutinta Hichilema, and Bernard Mushingwa, popularly known as Junior Bally, portraying President Hichilema.





Ngoma said she was honoured to play the role of the President’s mother, describing the character as significant despite her personal experience of not having a son.





Ramsey said the story carried national significance, describing it as important for preserving history and national identity through visual storytelling.





“This story is very powerful and very important for national preservation and understanding the power of art and visual storytelling,” Ramsey said, adding that she was honoured to portray the President’s wife.





Bernard Mushingwa said the role marked a milestone in his acting career, describing it as a dream come true.



“It’s a great privilege to be part and parcel of this movie. I’ll make sure I do my best and make the nation proud,” he said.





Muteba further explained that the film tells the story of a young boy from a humble background who rose through perseverance, education and resilience to become President, stressing that the production is not political but inspirational.





“It doesn’t matter where you come from. If you have determination, you can always make your dream into reality,” Muteba said.



National Association of Media Arts (NAMA) Secretary General Abel Silungwe described the film as a significant contribution to Zambia’s creative industry and pledged support for its distribution locally and internationally.





“This film speaks to the very heart of who we are as a nation,” Silungwe said.



“We commit that even after the film is done and premiered, we will take it upon ourselves to make sure that it is widely distributed.”





Silungwe said NAMA was working to improve global distribution opportunities for Zambian films and revealed that the Africa Creative Market would be hosted in Zambia in June next year to connect local filmmakers with international platforms.





The filmmakers said The Boy Who Became President would be screened in local cinemas before being taken to international markets and film festivals, with the aim of showcasing Zambian stories and culture to a global audience.





Meanwhile, Nevers Mumba noted that while others countries focused on action movies, the production team chose to do a film that will inspire a generation of youths who may have lost hope, inspiration, and have taken up vices.





And Magama Mudemba spoke on behalf of the executive producer, Tabuda Mudemba, committing to supporting the team.





He emphasised the importance of the testimony behind the story of a village boy who later becomes president, likening the journey to his path of building a construction empire coming from a humble background in Mufulira.



Kalemba December 21, 2025