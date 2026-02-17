Jurgen Klopp rejected approaches from Man United and Chelsea after he left Anfield

German football manager Jurgen Klopp rejected Manchester United and Chelsea after leaving Liverpool, his agent has claimed.

Klopp, 58, left Anfield in the summer of 2024, when Mauricio Pochettino was sacked by Chelsea and United were exploring replacements for Erik ten Hag.

After leaving Liverpool the German said he could not see himself managing any other English side and that he was burnt out after nearly nine years on Merseyside.

Though his agent, Marc Kosicke, has claimed that it did not stop two of Liverpool’s rivals approaching him, while he added that he could have replaced Gareth Southgate as England manager.

Kosicke told Transfermarkt: “Maybe at some point he’ll say he needs to smell the locker room again. But at the moment he’s very, very happy in his role.

“Before joining Red Bull, Jurgen could have coached the USA or England. Probably also Germany, if Julian Nagelsmann hadn’t already been there.

“Even Chelsea and Manchester United inquired, although Jurgen had clearly stated that he would not coach any other club in England. These inquiries keep coming.

“He’s extremely happy with what he’s achieved. And it’s still wonderful to go down in history as one of the few coaches who only managed three clubs and were never fired.”

Chelsea eventually appointed Enzo Maresca, who won the Conference League and Club World Cup last season before being sacked in January.