Jussie Smollett gets engaged to his partner Jabari Redd

Former Empire star Jussie Smollett surprised fans on June 20 by announcing his engagement to long-time partner Jabari Redd—just in time for his 43rd birthday. He shared a heartfelt Instagram carousel showing himself on one knee, Redd’s joyous “YES,” a shot of the engagement ring, and champagne hugs.

Celebrations poured in, both publicly and online: sister Jurnee Smollett welcomed Redd to the family, while Empire alum Taraji P. Henson reacted with love and excitement.

This comes after a turbulent legal past for Smollett—criminal convictions over the 2019 hate‑crime incident were overturned by the Illinois Supreme Court in Novemb